UrduPoint.com

Oil Painting Exhibition Starting From Thursday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2022 | 05:21 PM

Oil Painting exhibition starting from Thursday

A three-day Oil Painting exhibition will be starting from January 13 (Thursday) at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Visual Arts Division aiming to showcase the hidden talent of a skilled artist

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :A three-day Oil Painting exhibition will be starting from January 13 (Thursday) at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Visual Arts Division aiming to showcase the hidden talent of a skilled artist.

Talking to APP an official of PNCA Masroor Shah said, the exhibition would continue till Jan 16 where oil painting scriptures and art pieces of Senior Artist Parveen Khan would be showcased.

Oil painting techniques often begin with the artist sketching the subject onto the canvas with charcoal or thinned paint. Oil paint is usually mixed with linseed oil, artist grade mineral spirits, or other solvents to make the paint thinner, faster, or slow-drying. Because the solvents thin the oil in the paint that can also be used to clean paint brushes, he said.

The basic rule of oil paint application was 'fat over lean', meaning that each additional layer of paint should contain more oil than the layer below to allow proper drying.

If each additional layer contains less oil, the final painting will crack and peel. The consistency on the canvas depends on the layering of the oil paint. This rule does not ensure permanence; it is the quality and type of oil that leads to a strong and stable paint film, he added.

Masroor further brief about the techniques of oil painting was the process of painting with pigments with a medium of drying oil as the binder.

The advantages of oil for painting images include greater flexibility, richer and denser color, and a wider range from light to dark.

But the process was slower, especially when one layer of paint needed to be allowed to dry before another was applied he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Oil January From Fat

Recent Stories

National U13 and U16 boys tournaments to begin fro ..

National U13 and U16 boys tournaments to begin from Friday

36 minutes ago
 Afghan envoy leaves China due to personal reasons: ..

Afghan envoy leaves China due to personal reasons: Spokesperson

3 minutes ago
 S.Africa parliament fire suspect charged with terr ..

S.Africa parliament fire suspect charged with terrorism

3 minutes ago
 One dead, six wounded in Philippines bus bombing

One dead, six wounded in Philippines bus bombing

3 minutes ago
 PAF undertakes 13 sorties to provide relief goods ..

PAF undertakes 13 sorties to provide relief goods in Balochistan's flood-affecte ..

5 minutes ago
 Ugandan writer charged after "disturbing" presiden ..

Ugandan writer charged after "disturbing" president's family

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.