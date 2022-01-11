Oil Painting exhibition starting from Thursday

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :A three-day Oil Painting exhibition will be starting from January 13 (Thursday) at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Visual Arts Division aiming to showcase the hidden talent of a skilled artist.

Talking to APP an official of PNCA Masroor Shah said, the exhibition would continue till Jan 16 where oil painting scriptures and art pieces of Senior Artist Parveen Khan would be showcased.

Oil painting techniques often begin with the artist sketching the subject onto the canvas with charcoal or thinned paint. Oil paint is usually mixed with linseed oil, artist grade mineral spirits, or other solvents to make the paint thinner, faster, or slow-drying. Because the solvents thin the oil in the paint that can also be used to clean paint brushes, he said.

The basic rule of oil paint application was 'fat over lean', meaning that each additional layer of paint should contain more oil than the layer below to allow proper drying.

If each additional layer contains less oil, the final painting will crack and peel. The consistency on the canvas depends on the layering of the oil paint. This rule does not ensure permanence; it is the quality and type of oil that leads to a strong and stable paint film, he added.

Masroor further brief about the techniques of oil painting was the process of painting with pigments with a medium of drying oil as the binder.

The advantages of oil for painting images include greater flexibility, richer and denser color, and a wider range from light to dark.

But the process was slower, especially when one layer of paint needed to be allowed to dry before another was applied he concluded.