Oil Painting workshop concludes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :A five-day Oil Painting workshop organised by the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) concluded here at the Alhamra on Friday.

A total of 36 participants attended the workshop while teachers taught participants about different techniques of oil painting, still life, landscape and colour mixing.

On this occasion, LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said: "Our young generation is eager to learn and their participation shows that they are willing to learn these mediums.