UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil Painting Workshop Concludes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 09:26 PM

Oil Painting workshop concludes

A five-day Oil Painting workshop organised by the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) concluded here at the Alhamra on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :A five-day Oil Painting workshop organised by the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) concluded here at the Alhamra on Friday.

A total of 36 participants attended the workshop while teachers taught participants about different techniques of oil painting, still life, landscape and colour mixing.

On this occasion, LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said: "Our young generation is eager to learn and their participation shows that they are willing to learn these mediums.

Related Topics

Lahore Oil Young

Recent Stories

House Democrats Back Plan to Sanction Russian Bank ..

2 minutes ago

EU Counts on Negotiations, Political Solution for ..

2 minutes ago

Two drug peddlers held with 4kg heroin in Layyah

2 minutes ago

Anti encroachment operation continues in Lahore

2 minutes ago

Ombudsman commences plan to reolve complaints spee ..

8 minutes ago

North Korea lauds China ties as Xi wraps up trip

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.