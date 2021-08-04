Oil Pear at KPT commissioned: Spokesperson

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Energy has said Oil Pear (OP-3) at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) which was under repair has been commissioned on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The spokesperson of the Ministry of Energy has said Oil Pear (OP-3) at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) which was under repair has been commissioned on Wednesday.

"The commissioning after repair of this Oil Pear (one of three) will further facilitate expeditious discharge of imported oil at port," the spokesperson said.

He said that consequently, the petrol supply would further enhance in the country.