UrduPoint.com

Oil Pear At KPT Commissioned: Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 09:04 PM

Oil Pear at KPT commissioned: Spokesperson

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Energy has said Oil Pear (OP-3) at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) which was under repair has been commissioned on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The spokesperson of the Ministry of Energy has said Oil Pear (OP-3) at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) which was under repair has been commissioned on Wednesday.

"The commissioning after repair of this Oil Pear (one of three) will further facilitate expeditious discharge of imported oil at port," the spokesperson said.

He said that consequently, the petrol supply would further enhance in the country.

Related Topics

Petrol Oil Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Austrian Interior Ministry Says Timanovskaya Has N ..

Austrian Interior Ministry Says Timanovskaya Has Not Applied for Asylum

18 seconds ago
 RAK Crown Prince issues resolution to restructure ..

RAK Crown Prince issues resolution to restructure Board of Directors of Al Rams ..

19 minutes ago
 Sadiq Sanjrani, Bagher Ghalibaf call for further e ..

Sadiq Sanjrani, Bagher Ghalibaf call for further expanding economic, commercial ..

20 seconds ago
 French Cabinet Fined $12Mln Over Air Pollution

French Cabinet Fined $12Mln Over Air Pollution

26 seconds ago
 ITP makes vaccination certificate mandatory for vi ..

ITP makes vaccination certificate mandatory for visitors to its office

6 minutes ago
 Mahira murder case: Court seeks record from police ..

Mahira murder case: Court seeks record from police on accused's bail plea

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.