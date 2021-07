(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi Friday said Oil Pier-III had been fully revamped like brand new at the Karachi Port.

In a tweet, he said this pier had not been maintained for decades.

He expressed the hope that after dredging it would be fully functional by the month-end.