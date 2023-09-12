Open Menu

Oil Shop Gutted

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Oil shop gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :An oil shop was reduced to ashes in the area of People's Colony police station.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that the fire erupted in the oil shop situated in Muhammadi Chowk People's Colony due to unknown reasons.

Receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought thefire under control after hectic efforts of many hours. However, no loss of life was reportedin the incident, he added.

