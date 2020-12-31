Oil smuggling bid foiled, 100,000 liters Iranian diesel seized in Surab

Pakistan Custom Personnel foiled a bid of diesel smuggling and seized 100,000 liters of Iranian diesel at Surab area of Kalat District on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Custom Personnel foiled a bid of diesel smuggling and seized 100,000 liters of Iranian diesel at Surab area of Kalat District on Thursday.

According to Custom's spokesman, on the special directives of Chief Collector Customs Balochistan Gull Rehman, the action has been taken against oil smugglers in connection with recent orders of the Federal and provincial government.

At least 1000,000 liters of Iranian diesels were recovered from three trucks and tankers by the contribution of Frontier Corps (FC) Kalat and Custom team led by Superintendent Tariq Sultan, the spokesman said.

He said these Iranian diesel were being smuggled in the country saying that action would be continued against oil smugglers in the area.