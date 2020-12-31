UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil Smuggling Bid Foiled, 100,000 Liters Iranian Diesel Seized In Surab

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 09:39 PM

Oil smuggling bid foiled, 100,000 liters Iranian diesel seized in Surab

Pakistan Custom Personnel foiled a bid of diesel smuggling and seized 100,000 liters of Iranian diesel at Surab area of Kalat District on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Custom Personnel foiled a bid of diesel smuggling and seized 100,000 liters of Iranian diesel at Surab area of Kalat District on Thursday.

According to Custom's spokesman, on the special directives of Chief Collector Customs Balochistan Gull Rehman, the action has been taken against oil smugglers in connection with recent orders of the Federal and provincial government.

At least 1000,000 liters of Iranian diesels were recovered from three trucks and tankers by the contribution of Frontier Corps (FC) Kalat and Custom team led by Superintendent Tariq Sultan, the spokesman said.

He said these Iranian diesel were being smuggled in the country saying that action would be continued against oil smugglers in the area.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Oil Kalat Surab From Government

Recent Stories

'Hope not to repeat mistakes': 10 years after Worl ..

2 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima greets spouses of world leaders on ..

11 minutes ago

Elected US Congresswoman to Miss January 3 Swearin ..

2 minutes ago

Cavani banned over 'negrito' social media post

6 minutes ago

Year 2020 remained peaceful due to smart e-policin ..

6 minutes ago

Virus-hit British Airways secures 2bn loan

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.