UrduPoint.com

Oil Smuggling Bid Foiled

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Oil smuggling bid foiled

DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Police seized five vehicles carrying smuggled diesel during a crackdown conducted at different parts of the region here.

Sakhi Sarwar Police stated to have foiled an attempt of smuggling Iranian petroleum products after capturing three containers and two AVP vehicles.

All five vehicles were handed over to the customs authority which started a further probe.

SHO Sakhi Sarwar said in this regard, that it had tightened the noose around those involved in diesel smuggling. He said strict checking was being done on the entry and exit routes.

Identification of the arrested accused was yet to be revealed by the authority.

