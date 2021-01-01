UrduPoint.com
Oil Smuggling Inflicting Rs150 Bln Loss To Economy Annually: Prime Minister

Fri 01st January 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan was told on Friday that oil smuggling and its sale at around 2094 filling stations across the county was inflicting annual economic loss of around Rs 150 billion to country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan was told on Friday that oil smuggling and its sale at around 2094 filling stations across the county was inflicting annual economic loss of around Rs 150 billion to country.

Chairing a meeting to review the measures to curb smuggling, the prime minister said the smuggling was causing irreparable loss to the country's economy, a PM Office press release said.

He said the anti-smuggling measures would bring in revenue for the government to spend on the welfare of common man.

The prime minister instructed for strict action against the people involved in the smuggling.

Federal ministers Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Senator Shibli Faraz, Commerce Advisor Abdul Razzak Dawood, specials assistants Shahzad Akbar and Dr Waqar Masood, federal secretaries, Federal board of Revenue chairman, and senior civil and military officers attended the meeting.

The provincial chief secretaries and inspector generals of FC in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan participated through video link.

