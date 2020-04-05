Oil Stolen From Parco Line: 7 Arrested
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 02:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) ::Sandal Bar police have arrested seven persons on the charge of stealing oil from Parco pipeline near Chak No.7-JB.
Police said on Sunday that security officer Parco Rauf Badar lodged a report to police, alleging that Riaz along with others stole a huge quantity of oil from Parco pipeline after digging a tunnel in the courtyard of his house in Chak No.
7-JB.
On his report, the police have registered a case against the accused. The police have also arrested 7 accused including Riaz, Azam, Shahid, Arsalan, etc.
Further investigation was under way.