Oil stolen from Parco line: 7 arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) ::Sandal Bar police have arrested seven persons on the charge of stealing oil from Parco pipeline near Chak No.7-JB.

Police said on Sunday that security officer Parco Rauf Badar lodged a report to police, alleging that Riaz along with others stole a huge quantity of oil from Parco pipeline after digging a tunnel in the courtyard of his house in Chak No.

7-JB.

On his report, the police have registered a case against the accused. The police have also arrested 7 accused including Riaz, Azam, Shahid, Arsalan, etc.

Further investigation was under way.