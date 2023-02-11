Oil stolen from Parco line, case registered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Balochni police have registered a case against unknown accused on the charge of stealing heavy quantity of oil from Parco pipeline near Chak No 97-RB.

A spokesman said here on Saturday that Security Officer Parco Manzoor Hussain filed a complaint, contending that unidentified accused dug a tunnel near Chak No 97-RB and stole huge quantity of oil from Parco pipeline by fixing clump on it.

The police registered a case and started investigation, he added.