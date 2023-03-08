Oil stolen from Parco line, case registered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Thikriwala police registered a case against unknown accused on the charge of stealing heavy quantity of oil from Parco pipeline near Chak No.68-JB.

Police said here on Wednesday that Security Officer Parco Riaz Ahmad filed a complaint, contending that unidentified accused dug a tunnel near the village and stole huge quantity of oil from Parco Pipeline by fixing clump in it.

On this complaint, the police registered a case against unknown accused and started investigation, he added.