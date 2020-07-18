Oil stolen from Parco line; police registers case against 12

Millat Town police have registered a case against 12 accused on the charge of stealing oil from Parco line and arrested two of them

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Millat Town police have registered a case against 12 accused on the charge of stealing oil from Parco line and arrested two of them.

Police spokesman said here on Friday that Admin Officer Parco Khalid Ali filed a complaint, contending that some accused stole huge quantity of oil from Parco Pipeline by digging 100 feet long tunnel from the Havaili of Liaqat Ali and fixing clump in it near al-Noor Town.

On the complaint, the police registered a case against 12 accused including Sajid, Irfan, Waqas,Istikhar, Rehmat, Shakeel, etc. The police also arrested two accused and further investigation areunder progress.