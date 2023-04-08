Oil Stolen From Parco Line; Seven Booked
Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2023 | 03:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Police registered a case against seven unidentified accused on charge of stealing oil from the Parco Line.
A police spokesman said Assistant Security Officer Parco Ishaq Ahmad, in a complaint, said that the accused were busy in stealing oil from Parco Pipeline by fixing clump in it near Chak No.
74-JB. When Parco patrolling team reached then the accused managed to escape with huge quantity of stolen oil.
On the complaint, police registered a case against the accused and started investigation, he added.