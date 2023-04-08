Oil stolen from Parco line; seven booked

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Police registered a case against seven unidentified accused on charge of stealing oil from the Parco Line.

A police spokesman said Assistant Security Officer Parco Ishaq Ahmad, in a complaint, said that the accused were busy in stealing oil from Parco Pipeline by fixing clump in it near Chak No.

74-JB. When Parco patrolling team reached then the accused managed to escape with huge quantity of stolen oil.

On the complaint, police registered a case against the accused and started investigation, he added.