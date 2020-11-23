UrduPoint.com
Oil Stolen From Parco Pipeline

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 07:30 PM

Oil stolen from Parco pipeline

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Thikriwala police have registered a case against unknown accused on the charge of stealing oil from Parco pipeline.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that Parco Admin Officer Shehzad Khalid filed a complaint, contending that some accused stole huge quantity of oil from Parco pipeline by digging a tunnel and fixing clump in the line near Chak 64/J-B.

On this complaint, the police registered a case against unknown accused and started investigation.

