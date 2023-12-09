Oil stolen from Parco pipeline

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Huge quantity of oil was stolen from Parco pipeline in the area of Millat Town police station.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that some persons had been stealing oil from Parco pipeline near Chak No.

201-RB by fixing a clamp in the main line.

When security team of Parco reached the spot, the accused managed to escape from the scene along with huge quantity of stolen oil.

The police registered a case against the unknown accused and started investigation for their arrest. However, no clue of the accused was traced out so far, he added.