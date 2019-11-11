Oil stolen from Parco pipeline in Faisalabad

Huge quantity of oil was stolen from Parco Pipeline, in the jurisdiction of Thikriwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) : Huge quantity of oil was stolen from Parco Pipeline, in the jurisdiction of Thikriwala police station.

Police said on Monday that Admin Officer Parco Khalid Ali lodged a report, in which, he alleged that Rana Zafar, Rana Ashraf, Rana Asghar, etc.

stole oil from Parco pipeline near Chak No.74-JB. When a security guard chased the accused, they fled the scene leaving oil tanker on the spot.

The police took the tanker into custody which contained 915 litre stolen oil.

A case was registered against the accused.

Further investigation was under way.