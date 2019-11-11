UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil Stolen From Parco Pipeline In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 04:40 PM

Oil stolen from Parco pipeline in Faisalabad

Huge quantity of oil was stolen from Parco Pipeline, in the jurisdiction of Thikriwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) : Huge quantity of oil was stolen from Parco Pipeline, in the jurisdiction of Thikriwala police station.

Police said on Monday that Admin Officer Parco Khalid Ali lodged a report, in which, he alleged that Rana Zafar, Rana Ashraf, Rana Asghar, etc.

stole oil from Parco pipeline near Chak No.74-JB. When a security guard chased the accused, they fled the scene leaving oil tanker on the spot.

The police took the tanker into custody which contained 915 litre stolen oil.

A case was registered against the accused.

Further investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Oil From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs: DLC made 130,000 customs transactio ..

8 minutes ago

Aamir Ali guides Sindh to National U19 three-day t ..

18 minutes ago

Tecno Collaboration With “Daraz Gyara Gyara” I ..

24 minutes ago

Calls for abuse probe as Russian historian in cour ..

6 minutes ago

Delay in removal of Nawaz Sharif's name from ECL t ..

6 minutes ago

Asif Zardari condition is worsening day by day : S ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.