Oil Tanker-car Collision Claims Four Lives In Rahim Yar Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 01:20 PM

Oil tanker-car collision claims four lives in Rahim Yar Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Atleast four persons were killed while others got serious injuries in a head-on collision between an oil tanker and a car at M5 motorway in Rahim Yar Khan on Saturday afternoon.

As per details, Rescue sources said , four unidentified people were killed after a Car crashed into an oil tanker on the M-5 Motorway.

The bodies have been shifted to a nearby hospital, rescue sources added, a private news channel reported.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred when the oil tanker driver lost control of the vehicle while overtaking another vehicle near a U-turn.

Firefighters were also called in to extinguish the huge fire erupted after the explosion.

Accident Fire Unidentified People Motorway Driver Oil Vehicle Car Rahim Yar Khan

