Oil Tanker Carrying 22,000 Overturns

Oil tanker carrying 22,000 overturns

An oil tanker filled with oil overturned while overtaking a tractor-trolley loaded with sugarcane,on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :An oil tanker filled with oil overturned while overtaking a tractor-trolley loaded with sugarcane,on Tuesday.

According to Rescuers, the fire tenders staff followed by ambulance cordoned off the area and stopped traffic for safety reasons.

Police of Mir Hazar Station had already reached and shifted the pouring oil to another oil tanker safely.

The tanker was reported to have moved from Mahmood Kot to Rahim Yar Khan after getting filled exactly 22,000 litres oil from here.

