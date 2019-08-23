UrduPoint.com
Oil Tanker Carrying 40,000 Liters Of Petrol Turns Turtle Near Okara

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 09:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :As many as two persons were critically injured when an oil tanker carrying 40,000 petrol overturned on the National Highway near Okara early Friday morning.

According to details, the tanker carrying 40,000 liters of petrol overturned on a main national highway while traveling from Multan to Habibabad, near Okara city.

The rescue 1122 Police have sealed the area and rescue work has been started. Dust has also been poured on the oil.

Details were sketchy but rescue 1122 officials said the accident occurred after the bursting of tyre and it turned over.

A track of the National Highway has been closed for traffic due to the incident, rescue teams added.

