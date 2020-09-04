Oil tanker carrying 40000 litres turns turtle

An oil tanker carrying 40,000 litres turned turtle near Southern Bypass in the limits of Makhdoom Rasheed Police Station here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :An oil tanker carrying 40,000 litres turned turtle near Southern Bypass in the limits of Makhdoom Rasheed Police Station here on Friday.

DSP Makhdoom Rasheed PS said that oil tanker TLK-887 overturned spilling Oil on the road today which hampered the traffic.

On being altered, Police, Rescue 1122, Fire Brigade and other Deptt team reached the spot and halted the traffic at once to avoid any mishap, he informed.

The area has been sealed completely and no citizen is allowed to visit it the DSP said and added that the driver managed to flee the scene.