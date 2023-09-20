Oil tanker carrying 50,000 liters of fuel overturns near Shorkot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :An oil tanker carrying 50,000 spirit fuel commuting on Shorkot Cantonment Junction Railway Station overturned on early Wednesday morning.

According to details, rescue officials said the vehicle carrying 50,000 liters of oil overturned owing to high speed and brakes' failure, a private news channel reported.

Following the incident, the district and motorway police cordoned off the affected area and called for machinery, fire brigade, and rescue teams to undertake the rescue operation as reportedly the fuel spread in the area after theaccident.