Oil Tanker Catches Fire
Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2024 | 04:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) A fire broke out in an oil tanker on Jamkay-Silver Star Road late last night.
Rescue 1122 took timely action and controlled the fire and saved the nearby population.
According to a rescue spokesperson, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal commanded the operation.
Six fire vehicles of rescue participated in the operation.
According to the driver, the fire had started due to short circuit.
There was about 15,000 liters of diesel in the tanker, said rescue officials.
