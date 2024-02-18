Open Menu

Oil Tanker Catches Fire

Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Oil tanker catches fire

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) A fire broke out in an oil tanker on Jamkay-Silver Star Road late last night.

Rescue 1122 took timely action and controlled the fire and saved the nearby population.

According to a rescue spokesperson, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal commanded the operation.

Six fire vehicles of rescue participated in the operation.

According to the driver, the fire had started due to short circuit.

There was about 15,000 liters of diesel in the tanker, said rescue officials.

Related Topics

Fire Driver Oil Vehicles Road Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators set 207-run target for Pe ..

PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators set 207-run target for Peshawar Zalmi

2 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Z ..

PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas fo ..

Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future

17 hours ago
 Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

17 hours ago
Husband killed wife in Firozka

Husband killed wife in Firozka

17 hours ago
 Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduc ..

Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case

17 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim ..

Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah

17 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final deci ..

PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions

17 hours ago
 PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with ..

PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players

17 hours ago
 DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai

DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan