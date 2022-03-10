UrduPoint.com

Oil Tanker Catches Fire At Petrol Pump, No Casualty Reported

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2022 | 12:00 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :A fire broke out in an oil tanker near petrol pump in Qasimabad phase -1 on Wednesday night.

Police and fire brigade personnel reached the spot upon receiving the information and extinguished the fire..

According to the spokesperson, as a result of the fire, the oil tanker and two motorcycles parked nearby were also burnt while no casualties were reported.

Meanwhile, on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, AC Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro and Mukhtiarkar Altaf Korejo visited the site and inspected the damage caused by the fire.

