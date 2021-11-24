UrduPoint.com

Oil Tanker Catches Fire In Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 12:29 PM

A Sheikhopura-bound oil tanker caught fire when one of its tires burst due to over speed on Khanqah Bypass on outskirts of Bahawalpur city

Official sources in Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 said that they received emergency phone call about fire incident on Khanqah Bypass near the city.

"Fire tenders and rescuers of Punjab Emergency Service 1122 Bahawalpur region rushed to the scene and started fire extinguishing operation," they said.

The police also reached the scene and stopped traffic on Khanqah Bypass Section. After hectic efforts, Rescue teams successfully extinguished the fire.

No loss of life was reported.

According to police, 50,000 liters oil carrying oil tanker was on its way from Karachi to Sheikhopura.

The Khanqah Bypass Section has been reopened for routine traffic.

