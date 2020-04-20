UrduPoint.com
Oil Tanker Catches Fire In DG Khan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 10:58 PM

Oil tanker catches fire in DG Khan

An oil tanker carrying around 5,000 litres petrol caught fire during shifting it to a pump reservoir on Multan road here on Monday

DG KHAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :An oil tanker carrying around 5,000 litres petrol caught fire during shifting it to a pump reservoir on Multan road here on Monday.

District Emergency Officer (DEO), Dr Hussain Mian told APP that the tanker caught fire due to friction created by a cigarette at Hascol Petrol Pump located near fruit and vegetable market.

He said rescuers responded promptly and put out the fire within an hour adding that no loss of life or property was reported.

Four vehicles of Rescue along with a boozer participated in the process, Dr Mian said and added that process of cooling was in process and will be accomplished within half an hour.

It took rescue 1122 an hour to extinguish the fire, DEO concluded.

Multan Fire Petrol Oil Vehicles Road Rescue 1122 Market Hascol Petroleum Limited

