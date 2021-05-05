Oil tanker catches fire in Lahore

(@fidahassanain)

The clouds of smoke have descended over eastern part of the provincial city, causing fear among the residence.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 5th, 2021) An Oil tanker has catched fire on Canal road.

Clouds of smoke rose high in the crowded eastern part of the provincial city, creating horrible scene for the people. Traffic has jammed on the road, causing huge trouble for the people.

The rescue operation has started as rescue workers reached the spot immediately.

(Details to Follow)