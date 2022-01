Oil tanker crushed teenager to death

An oil tanker while safeguarding a passenger van allegedly crushed a teenager after turning-turtle on him near Nau Bahar Canal on Tuesday evening

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :An oil tanker while safeguarding a passenger van allegedly crushed a teenager after turning-turtle on him near Nau Bahar Canal on Tuesday evening.

Rescue 1122 sources said that the tanker in an attempt to avoid an accident with a passenger van crushed a teenager to death.

The victim was identified as Hammad (14).

Police has registered a case and further investigation was underway.