VEHARI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :An oil tanker allegedly crushed to death a youth near Adda Ghulam Hussain here on Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 sources said that a motorcyclist, Amir Rasheed was going somewhere when an oil tanker allegedly crushed him to death.

Rescuers reached the spot and handed over the body to heirs, while the driver managed to flee.