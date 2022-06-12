Oil tanker driver receives cash prize on behalf of COAS

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :An oil tanker driver Faisal Baloch who saved many precious lives during an oil tanker inferno received an appreciation certificate and cash prize on behalf of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday.

Chief of Staff 12 Corps Brigadier Abid Mazhar met with driver Muhammad Faisal Baloch at Headquarters 12 Corps and presented him the award and appreciation certificate on behalf of the COAS.

Chief of Staff Brigadier Abid Mazhar appreciated Faisal Baloch for his courage and bravery.

He said that Faisal Baloch risked his life to save hundreds of precious lives.

Quetta's brave driver Faisal drove away a burning oil tanker and saved precious human lives at the Qambrani road area of the city. The video of the driver was widely shared on social media and people praised him for his courage and bravery.