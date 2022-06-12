UrduPoint.com

Oil Tanker Driver Receives Cash Prize On Behalf Of COAS

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Oil tanker driver receives cash prize on behalf of COAS

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :An oil tanker driver Faisal Baloch who saved many precious lives during an oil tanker inferno received an appreciation certificate and cash prize on behalf of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday.

Chief of Staff 12 Corps Brigadier Abid Mazhar met with driver Muhammad Faisal Baloch at Headquarters 12 Corps and presented him the award and appreciation certificate on behalf of the COAS.

Chief of Staff Brigadier Abid Mazhar appreciated Faisal Baloch for his courage and bravery.

He said that Faisal Baloch risked his life to save hundreds of precious lives.

Quetta's brave driver Faisal drove away a burning oil tanker and saved precious human lives at the Qambrani road area of the city. The video of the driver was widely shared on social media and people praised him for his courage and bravery.

Related Topics

Army Social Media Driver Oil Road General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Recent Stories

West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

40 minutes ago
 Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

1 hour ago
 President condemns India on use of brutal force ag ..

President condemns India on use of brutal force against peaceful Muslim demonstr ..

1 hour ago
 Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrill ..

Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrilling run chase

1 hour ago
 Murray into Stuttgart final after new Kyrgios melt ..

Murray into Stuttgart final after new Kyrgios meltdown

1 hour ago
 Saracens crush Harlequins to reach Premiership fin ..

Saracens crush Harlequins to reach Premiership final

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.