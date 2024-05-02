Oil tanker fire averted due to swift rescue operation

Prompt and coordinated efforts by National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) officers, Rescue-1122, and FWO averted a major disaster when a Euro Oil tanker caught fire near Bat No. 24 Jalalpur, Khanewal on Thursday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Prompt and coordinated efforts by National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) officers, Rescue-1122, and FWO averted a major disaster when a Euro Oil tanker caught fire near Bat No. 24 Jalalpur, Khanewal on Thursday.

According to details, Euro Company Oil Tanker containing 48,000 liters of petrol was on its way from Karachi to Multan when it caught fire near Bat No. 24 Jalalpur.

On receiving the alert, the ITS officer swiftly informed CPO-24 and relevant mobile units, leading to immediate action.

Additionally, NHMP officers secured the area and initiated necessary measures, placing diversions and acquiring fire extinguishers from the beat camp.

Despite the extensive fire and smoke emanating from the tanker, NHMP officers courageously entered the fray, utilizing fire extinguishers to control the blaze.

The timely intervention, complemented by the efforts of Rescue-1122 and FWO, proved instrumental in containing the fire and preventing further escalation.

Notably, the professionalism and quick thinking of all involved parties ensured the safety of the tanker crew and prevented potential loss of life.

The oil tanker, carrying approximately 48,000 liters of petrol valued at approximately 14 million rupees, was safeguarded from catastrophic damage.

