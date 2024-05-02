Open Menu

Oil Tanker Fire Averted Due To Swift Rescue Operation

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2024 | 11:38 PM

Oil tanker fire averted due to swift rescue operation

Prompt and coordinated efforts by National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) officers, Rescue-1122, and FWO averted a major disaster when a Euro Oil tanker caught fire near Bat No. 24 Jalalpur, Khanewal on Thursday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Prompt and coordinated efforts by National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) officers, Rescue-1122, and FWO averted a major disaster when a Euro Oil tanker caught fire near Bat No. 24 Jalalpur, Khanewal on Thursday.

According to details, Euro Company Oil Tanker containing 48,000 liters of petrol was on its way from Karachi to Multan when it caught fire near Bat No. 24 Jalalpur.

On receiving the alert, the ITS officer swiftly informed CPO-24 and relevant mobile units, leading to immediate action.

Additionally, NHMP officers secured the area and initiated necessary measures, placing diversions and acquiring fire extinguishers from the beat camp.

Despite the extensive fire and smoke emanating from the tanker, NHMP officers courageously entered the fray, utilizing fire extinguishers to control the blaze.

The timely intervention, complemented by the efforts of Rescue-1122 and FWO, proved instrumental in containing the fire and preventing further escalation.

Notably, the professionalism and quick thinking of all involved parties ensured the safety of the tanker crew and prevented potential loss of life.

The oil tanker, carrying approximately 48,000 liters of petrol valued at approximately 14 million rupees, was safeguarded from catastrophic damage.

APP/aqk/378

Related Topics

Karachi Multan Fire Petrol Police Motorway Mobile Company Oil Alert Khanewal Euro All From FWO Million

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia launches Nusuk pilgrim card for the H ..

Saudi Arabia launches Nusuk pilgrim card for the Hajj of 2024

6 minutes ago
 High Commissioner Hawkins hosts reception to mark ..

High Commissioner Hawkins hosts reception to mark 'Australia Day in Spring'

9 minutes ago
 PM forms inquiry committee to probe matter of whea ..

PM forms inquiry committee to probe matter of wheat import

9 minutes ago
 E-Evidence system inaugurated in Bahawalnagar dist ..

E-Evidence system inaugurated in Bahawalnagar district courts

2 minutes ago
 Bitterness at UCLA as Gaza protest cleared

Bitterness at UCLA as Gaza protest cleared

2 minutes ago
 Kenya, Tanzania brace for cyclone as heavy rains p ..

Kenya, Tanzania brace for cyclone as heavy rains persist

2 minutes ago
DC reviews seven-day anti-polio drive in Federal C ..

DC reviews seven-day anti-polio drive in Federal Capital

2 minutes ago
 UK police arrest 45 at protest against migrant rem ..

UK police arrest 45 at protest against migrant removals

2 minutes ago
 President stresses measures to ensure safety, secu ..

President stresses measures to ensure safety, security of journalists

2 minutes ago
 Speakers for joint efforts to boost global climate ..

Speakers for joint efforts to boost global climate action through Climate Action ..

8 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns hearing of appeals against conviction ..

IHC adjourns hearing of appeals against conviction in cipher case

2 minutes ago
 Indian campaign of attacking, seizing Kashmiris' p ..

Indian campaign of attacking, seizing Kashmiris' properties destined to fail: FO ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan