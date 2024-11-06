Open Menu

Oil-tanker Gutted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2024 | 07:16 PM

A fire erupted in an oil-tanker at a filling station and engulfed two adjacent shops, a rickshaw and a motorcycle on canal road, near here on Wednesday

According to eyewitnesses, the oil-tanker was parked at a filling station of a private company near Thatha Pull canal road when it caught fire due to smoking, said the Rescue-1122 officials.

At least 10 fire brigade tenders reached the site and controlled the fire after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported during the mishap.

