Oil-tanker gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) A fire erupted in an oil-tanker at a filling station and engulfed two adjacent shops, a rickshaw and a motorcycle on canal road, near here on Wednesday.

According to eyewitnesses, the oil-tanker was parked at a filling station of a private company near Thatha Pull canal road when it caught fire due to smoking, said the Rescue-1122 officials.

At least 10 fire brigade tenders reached the site and controlled the fire after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported during the mishap.