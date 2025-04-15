Oil tanker hits motorcyclist to death

A tragic road accident occurred on Muzaffargarh road near Dera Muhammadi, where an oil tanker lost control and rammed into multiple vehicles, resulting in the death of a motorcyclist on the spot

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) A tragic road accident occurred on Muzaffargarh road near Dera Muhammadi, where an oil tanker lost control and rammed into multiple vehicles, resulting in the death of a motorcyclist on the spot.

According Rescue 1122 officials, the control room received an emergency call about a collision involving an oil tanker, a motorcycle, a rickshaw, and a container. Rescue teams were immediately dispatched from the nearest station.

Local people informed rescue personnel that the oil tanker struck the motorcyclist from behind, causing the rider to fall under the tanker and suffer fatal injuries. The tanker also sideswiped a rickshaw and a container during the incident. The deceased was identified as 40 years old Nadir s/o Ghulam Hassan, a resident of Bahawalpur bypass. The body was handed over to heirs after legal action.

Police said that the incident had occurred after the break of the oil tanker failed.