Oil Tanker Ignites At Islamabad Petrol Pump
Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2024 | 10:25 PM
A fire broke out in an oil tanker parked outside a petrol pump in front of a private hospital in the Blue Area of Islamabad on Friday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) A fire broke out in an oil tanker parked outside a petrol pump in front of a private hospital in the Blue Area of Islamabad on Friday.
According to the private news channel, the fire brigade was engaged in extinguishing the fire which was called to control the flames immediately after the incident reported.
According to the police, the reasons behind the incident were initially unclear.
Recent Stories
DIG directs SSPs to take unrelenting action against organized crimes
Govt committed to provide relief to poor people: Khawaja Asif
Pakistan aims to agree outline of new IMF loan in May - Finance Minister
Pakistan's indigenous products can enter global market: Experts
Roti, naan will be available at official rates. Nanbai Association
Lacking storm drains, Dubai sees persistent flooding
West Bank villagers vigilant but vulnerable after settler attacks
Sindh to upgrade primary schools to reduce dropout rate
Calls for calm after reported Israeli strike on Iran
PTF meeting for polio eradication held
Emaan Pakistan Eid-Mela inaugurated
BISP cash disbursement center set up
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DIG directs SSPs to take unrelenting action against organized crimes7 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to provide relief to poor people: Khawaja Asif7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's indigenous products can enter global market: Experts7 minutes ago
-
Roti, naan will be available at official rates. Nanbai Association7 minutes ago
-
PTF meeting for polio eradication held9 minutes ago
-
Emaan Pakistan Eid-Mela inaugurated10 minutes ago
-
BISP cash disbursement center set up14 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding polio drive in Jhal Magsi14 minutes ago
-
Stormy weather ravages Bahawalnagar's Cholistan areas14 minutes ago
-
Punjab Music Competition schedule released14 minutes ago
-
Mayor LMC chairs council meeting14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Navy rescue, relief operation continue in rain hit Gwadar, Ormara areas26 minutes ago