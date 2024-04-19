Oil tanker ignites at Islamabad petrol pump

A fire broke out in an oil tanker parked outside a petrol pump in front of a private hospital in the Blue Area of Islamabad on Friday

According to the private news channel, the fire brigade was engaged in extinguishing the fire which was called to control the flames immediately after the incident reported.

According to the police, the reasons behind the incident were initially unclear.