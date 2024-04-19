Open Menu

Oil Tanker Ignites At Islamabad Petrol Pump

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2024 | 10:25 PM

Oil tanker ignites at Islamabad petrol pump

A fire broke out in an oil tanker parked outside a petrol pump in front of a private hospital in the Blue Area of Islamabad on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) A fire broke out in an oil tanker parked outside a petrol pump in front of a private hospital in the Blue Area of Islamabad on Friday.

According to the private news channel, the fire brigade was engaged in extinguishing the fire which was called to control the flames immediately after the incident reported.

According to the police, the reasons behind the incident were initially unclear.

Related Topics

Islamabad Fire Petrol Police Oil

Recent Stories

DIG directs SSPs to take unrelenting action agains ..

DIG directs SSPs to take unrelenting action against organized crimes

7 minutes ago
 Govt committed to provide relief to poor people: K ..

Govt committed to provide relief to poor people: Khawaja Asif

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan aims to agree outline of new IMF loan in ..

Pakistan aims to agree outline of new IMF loan in May - Finance Minister

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan's indigenous products can enter global ma ..

Pakistan's indigenous products can enter global market: Experts

7 minutes ago
 Roti, naan will be available at official rates. Na ..

Roti, naan will be available at official rates. Nanbai Association

7 minutes ago
 Lacking storm drains, Dubai sees persistent floodi ..

Lacking storm drains, Dubai sees persistent flooding

10 minutes ago
West Bank villagers vigilant but vulnerable after ..

West Bank villagers vigilant but vulnerable after settler attacks

9 minutes ago
 Sindh to upgrade primary schools to reduce dropout ..

Sindh to upgrade primary schools to reduce dropout rate

10 minutes ago
 Calls for calm after reported Israeli strike on Ir ..

Calls for calm after reported Israeli strike on Iran

10 minutes ago
 PTF meeting for polio eradication held

PTF meeting for polio eradication held

9 minutes ago
 Emaan Pakistan Eid-Mela inaugurated

Emaan Pakistan Eid-Mela inaugurated

10 minutes ago
 BISP cash disbursement center set up

BISP cash disbursement center set up

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan