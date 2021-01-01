Oil tanker overturned, driver injured

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :An over speeding oil tanker turned-turtle after it's front tyre opened suddenly near Adda Gurmani Kot Addu road on Friday in which the driver sustained injuries.

According to Rescue-1122 officials, an oil tanker containing 10,000 litres petrol was going to Taunsa from Qasba Gujrat and it went uncontrolled and overturned as it's front tyre opened suddenly at Kot Addu road.

The fuel started to spill from oil tanker while the driver of the oil tanker also sustained minor injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and started Rescue operation by cardoned off the area.

The first aid was also provided to injured driver on the spot.