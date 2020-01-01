Oil tanker overturnes, disrupts traffic on Ravi Pull Lahore

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :An oil tanker overturned near Ravi Pull road Lahore where thousands liters of oil spilled down on Wednesday afternoon.

As per details on the private news channel, rescue officials said the truck was heading towards Lahore, when the over-speeding truck lost its control and it suddenly overturned near Lahore.

Thousands of liters of oil spread on ravi road M2 Motorway, rescue officials added.

Rescue teams reached the spot while the road was cordoned off by the Motorway authorities.

The rescue teams cleared the road after one and a half hour where long queues of vehicles were stuck due to traffic jam, rescue officials said.