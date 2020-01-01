UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil Tanker Overturnes, Disrupts Traffic On Ravi Pull Lahore

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 01:33 PM

Oil tanker overturnes, disrupts traffic on Ravi Pull Lahore

An oil tanker overturned near Ravi Pull road Lahore where thousands liters of oil spilled down on Wednesday afternoon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :An oil tanker overturned near Ravi Pull road Lahore where thousands liters of oil spilled down on Wednesday afternoon.

As per details on the private news channel, rescue officials said the truck was heading towards Lahore, when the over-speeding truck lost its control and it suddenly overturned near Lahore.

Thousands of liters of oil spread on ravi road M2 Motorway, rescue officials added.

Rescue teams reached the spot while the road was cordoned off by the Motorway authorities.

The rescue teams cleared the road after one and a half hour where long queues of vehicles were stuck due to traffic jam, rescue officials said.

Related Topics

Lahore Motorway Oil Vehicles Road Traffic

Recent Stories

Increase in fuel prices challenged before LHC

16 minutes ago

Pakistan, India exchange lists of nuclear faciliti ..

1 minute ago

Sixteen Prisoners Killed, 5 Injured in Jail Fight ..

20 minutes ago

Almost 3 in 5 (56%) internet users in Pakistan say ..

37 minutes ago

Celebrate New Year with Infinix Jeeto 2020

42 minutes ago

Japanese baseball coach in Pakistan to give tips t ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.