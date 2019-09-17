Oil Tanker Overturns At Harnoli Mor
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Thousands of litres oil was spilled when an oil tanker overturned at Harnoli Mor M M road in Mianwali on Tuesday .
Rescue teams and police reached the spot, private news channel reported.
According to police, thousands of litres oil was spoiled while two including driver and a helper were injured in the accident.
The police cordon off the area and started rescue operation to restore the traffic.