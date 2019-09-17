Oil tanker overturns at Harnoli Mor

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Thousands of litres oil was spilled when an oil tanker overturned at Harnoli Mor M M road in Mianwali on Tuesday .

Rescue teams and police reached the spot, private news channel reported.

According to police, thousands of litres oil was spoiled while two including driver and a helper were injured in the accident.

The police cordon off the area and started rescue operation to restore the traffic.