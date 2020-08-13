UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil Tanker Overturns At Kok Bridge In Islamabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 12:58 AM

Oil tanker overturns at Kok Bridge in Islamabad

An oil tanker going to Islamabad from PSO Depo turned turtle here at Kok Bridge on Wednesday, police said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ):An oil tanker going to Islamabad from PSO Depo turned turtle here at Kok Bridge on Wednesday, police said.

According to details, on oil tanker (Lasbela-7819) driven by Abdul Rehman was heading to Islamabad after getting petrol from PSO Oil Depot near Kok Bridge.

It overturned there but fortunately no casualty of tanker's crew or driver was reported.

Police and Rescue teams rushed to the scene, took precautionary measures to avoid any fire outbreak and managed to clear the road.

Related Topics

Islamabad Fire Petrol Police Driver Oil Road From Pakistan State Oil Company Limited

Recent Stories

ADDED launches ‘Industrial Sector Sustainability ..

16 minutes ago

Second phase of Resident Return Programme launched ..

31 minutes ago

Asia&#039;s FIFA World Cup 2022, Asian Cup 2023 qu ..

46 minutes ago

Shuaa Capital reports AED164 million net profit fo ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises launch of global initi ..

1 hour ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed reviews results of De ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.