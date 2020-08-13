Oil tanker overturns at Kok Bridge in Islamabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ):An oil tanker going to Islamabad from PSO Depo turned turtle here at Kok Bridge on Wednesday, police said.

According to details, on oil tanker (Lasbela-7819) driven by Abdul Rehman was heading to Islamabad after getting petrol from PSO Oil Depot near Kok Bridge.

It overturned there but fortunately no casualty of tanker's crew or driver was reported.

Police and Rescue teams rushed to the scene, took precautionary measures to avoid any fire outbreak and managed to clear the road.