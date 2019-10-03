Oil tanker overturns, disrupts traffic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Thousands of litres oil was spilled when an oil tanker was overturned in Sheikhupura on Thursday .

Rescue teams and police reached the spot, the police stated thousands of litres oil was spilled while two, including driver and a helper, were injured in the accident , reported a private news channel.

The police closed all routes leading to the site of the accident and rescue operation was continued to restore the traffic.