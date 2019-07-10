Oil tanker overturns in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :As many as 60,000 liter oil spilled over the field after an oil tanker overturned near Denga Phattak at Sadhar-Roshanwala Bypass Road on Wednesday.

According to Rescue-1122, the tanker was going to supply diesel to a local factory when turned turtle near Denga railway level crossing.

As a result, more than 60,000 liter oil spilled over the field.

However, no loss of life was reported in this incident.