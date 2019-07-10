Oil Tanker Overturns In Faisalabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 09:00 PM
As many as 60,000 liter oil spilled over the field after an oil tanker overturned near Denga Phattak at Sadhar-Roshanwala Bypass Road on Wednesday
According to Rescue-1122, the tanker was going to supply diesel to a local factory when turned turtle near Denga railway level crossing.
As a result, more than 60,000 liter oil spilled over the field.
However, no loss of life was reported in this incident.