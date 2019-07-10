UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil Tanker Overturns In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 09:00 PM

Oil tanker overturns in Faisalabad

As many as 60,000 liter oil spilled over the field after an oil tanker overturned near Denga Phattak at Sadhar-Roshanwala Bypass Road on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :As many as 60,000 liter oil spilled over the field after an oil tanker overturned near Denga Phattak at Sadhar-Roshanwala Bypass Road on Wednesday.

According to Rescue-1122, the tanker was going to supply diesel to a local factory when turned turtle near Denga railway level crossing.

As a result, more than 60,000 liter oil spilled over the field.

However, no loss of life was reported in this incident.

Related Topics

Oil Road

Recent Stories

American Airlines says Boeing 737 MAX grounding hi ..

8 seconds ago

Cattle farms luring buyers for sacrificial animals ..

10 seconds ago

Encroachment removed from city Lahore

12 seconds ago

Model Criminal Court convicts murder accused with ..

15 seconds ago

WHO, Punjab Healthcare Commission to join hands fo ..

5 minutes ago

ACE team arrests Assistant Engineer, his son from ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.