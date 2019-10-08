UrduPoint.com
Oil Tanker Overturns Near Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 09:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :An oil tanker overturned and burst into flames near Korangi town of Karachi city on early Tuesday Morning.

According to details, the incident occurred due to over speeding, causing the vehicle to overturn.

Police and rescue workers immediately rushed to site to control the damage as fuel started spilling from the crashed truck.

Rescue officials says that several firefighting units reached the spot and launched the operation to clean up spilled fuel.

Authorities immediately closed the road for traffic as a result of which vehicles queued up to one kilometer area, they said.

No casualties have been reported, officials added.

