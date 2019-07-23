UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil Tanker Topples Over Kak Pul; Islamabad Traffic Police Starts Restoration

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 10:55 PM

Oil tanker topples over Kak Pul; Islamabad Traffic Police starts restoration

An oil tanker on Monday evening got toppled over Kak Pul which completely choked the traffic heading towards Lahore and Rawat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :An oil tanker on Monday evening got toppled over Kak Pul which completely choked the traffic heading towards Lahore and Rawat.

According to initial updates shared by Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) at their FM 92.4 channel, the oil spilled in the vicinity was managed to be submerged under sand to avoid blazing incident, while the restoration work was underway till filing of this report.

"All the officers and staff of ITP are on the roads to manage safe diversions to resolve traffic disorder occurred due to oil spill over and avoid inconvenience of the commuters," said an ITP official while updating on the situation.

Public must cooperate with our officials instructing diversions at various routes, he added.

"Public life is of utmost importance and the diversions have been set for their safety. Therefore, they should cooperate with ITP and deal with patience during the situation," the official noted.

He informed that the diversions had been made from Zero Point where no traffic was allowed to enter Koral Chowk, Khanna Pul areas leading towards Kak Pul. The traffic coming from Rawat was not closed rather the one from Expressway and other routes of the Federal capital were halted at the movement.

However, he said the one coming from Zero Point, Garden Avenue and Faisal Avenue had been diverted to Kashmir Highway to move towards Rawat. "Those who wanted to go to Khanna Pul should use Rawalpindi Route," he added.

Another official of the traffic police mentioned that the people who wanted to go to Faizabad and Rawalpindi should use H-9 Graveyard Road via I-8 and 9th Avenue.

He mentioned that the restoration work for the blocked route was under progress.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Police Oil Road Traffic Faizabad Rawalpindi Progress All From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Chinese VP

26 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends signing of agreements, M ..

27 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chinese Vice President attend c ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets with delegation from Sheik ..

1 hour ago

Supreme Court directs FIA to submit inquiry report ..

1 minute ago

US, Greece Discuss Defense Ties, Support Activity ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.