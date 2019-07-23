Oil tanker topples over Kak Pul; Islamabad Traffic Police starts restoration

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :An oil tanker on Monday evening got toppled over Kak Pul which completely choked the traffic heading towards Lahore and Rawat.

According to initial updates shared by Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) at their FM 92.4 channel, the oil spilled in the vicinity was managed to be submerged under sand to avoid blazing incident, while the restoration work was underway till filing of this report.

"All the officers and staff of ITP are on the roads to manage safe diversions to resolve traffic disorder occurred due to oil spill over and avoid inconvenience of the commuters," said an ITP official while updating on the situation.

Public must cooperate with our officials instructing diversions at various routes, he added.

"Public life is of utmost importance and the diversions have been set for their safety. Therefore, they should cooperate with ITP and deal with patience during the situation," the official noted.

He informed that the diversions had been made from Zero Point where no traffic was allowed to enter Koral Chowk, Khanna Pul areas leading towards Kak Pul. The traffic coming from Rawat was not closed rather the one from Expressway and other routes of the Federal capital were halted at the movement.

However, he said the one coming from Zero Point, Garden Avenue and Faisal Avenue had been diverted to Kashmir Highway to move towards Rawat. "Those who wanted to go to Khanna Pul should use Rawalpindi Route," he added.

Another official of the traffic police mentioned that the people who wanted to go to Faizabad and Rawalpindi should use H-9 Graveyard Road via I-8 and 9th Avenue.

He mentioned that the restoration work for the blocked route was under progress.