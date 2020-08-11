UrduPoint.com
Oil Tanker Turned Turtle

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :An oil tanker turned turtle near Sammundri Interchange on Tuesday but due to immediate response of local administration and other departments concerned no untoward incident occurred.

A spokesman of local administration said that an oil tanker filled with 40,000 liter petrol overturned near Motorway Bridge Sammundri Interchange when its pressure brakes failed to work.

Receiving information, Assistant Commissioner Tandlianwala Usama Sharoon, police, civil defenseand Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control by keeping people awayfrom it.

