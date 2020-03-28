Oil tanker turns turtle, 50,000 oil spills

(@FahadShabbir)

An Oil tanker carrying about 50,000 crude oil turned turtle at Uch road near Basti Dinpur, Jalalpur Pirwala causing huge fire eruption as the oil spreads across the road, rescuers said on Saturday

According to rescue officials the situation was overcome after two hours-long operation.

The incident occurred by dint of driver's sleeping while moving truck to Vehari from Karachi.

Police sources said, two drivers and a conductor were boarded on truck.

The driver and a conductor was shifted to nearby THQ hospital for burn treatment, while another driver fled away of the scene whose search was carrying out until filing of this report.