Oil Tankers Crushed Two Pedestrians On Road

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 05:32 PM

Oil tankers crushed two pedestrians on road

Two pedestrians were killed as over-speeding oil tankers ran over them here near Gadpur Shah Jamal area on Friday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Two pedestrians were killed as over-speeding oil tankers ran over them here near Gadpur Shah Jamal area on Friday.

According to police sources, two oil tankers hit two persons namely Allah Bukhsh and Ghous Bukhsh in Shah Jamal area.

As a result, both died on the spot.

Shah Jamal police station SHO raided and arrested drivers of both oil tankers and took the vehicles into its custody. The bodies were shifted to hospital for autopsy.

More Stories From Pakistan

