Oil tankers destabilizes as tyre detaches

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :A runaway tyre was believed to have detached itself from moving oil tanker, tore through busy traffic running near 35 Phatak, Katcha Khoo,said rescuers on Wednesday.

It didn't cause mishap on the road as oil tanker which carrying over 40,000 liter oil remained saved.

Rescue teams thronged to the spot and initiated helping services to stop untoward happening in aftermath of destabilizing oil tanker.

However, affected area got shut down by rescuers for any mass activity.