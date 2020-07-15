UrduPoint.com
Oil Tankers Destabilizes As Tyre Detaches

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 02:03 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :A runaway tyre was believed to have detached itself from moving oil tanker, tore through busy traffic running near 35 Phatak, Katcha Khoo,said rescuers on Wednesday.

