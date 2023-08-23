Open Menu

Oil Tanker's Driver, Cleaner Die In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2023 | 03:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :A driver and his assistant died when an oil tanker smashed into a roadside hill due to brake failure here on Wednesday.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesman, the accident occurred when a Dera Ismail Khan-bound oil tanker was passing through rough terrains of Sarobai Mughal Kot at Darazinda Sub-division and hit a roadside hill after its brakes malfunctioned.

As a result, the driver who was identified as Muhammad Zahid son of Abdul Rehman of Talagang and cleaner-Ihsanullah of Bhakar died instantly.

He said that the medical team of the Rescue 1122 station-55 promptly reached the site after receiving information about the accident and retrieved the bodies and shifted both to the hospital.

