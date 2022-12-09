Oil-tankers on motorway not allowed to travel from 6am to 10pm

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) M4 has banned oil and gas tankers from plying on motorway after 10 pm under 'No More' campaign. According to details, enforcement was underway against oil tankers as per directions of Inspector General Khalid Mehmood.

Sector Commander M4 Atif Chaudhary said that fitness of vehicles, weak tyres and safety kits were being checked to avoid any untoward situation on motorways.

Legal action was being taken against oil tankers and gas tankers violating the rules issued by the Government of Pakistan and tankers travel has been banned from 10:00PM to 06:00am on motorways for the sake of public interest.

The aim of 'No More' campaign on motorways was to control accidents and save precious human lives.

Atif Chaudhary said that there will be no relaxation for those who violate traffic rules.

He directed officials to continue briefing about fog at all entry points across the sector.