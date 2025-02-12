Open Menu

Oilseed Crops Imperative To Curtail Edible Oil Import Bill: Experts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2025 | 06:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Agricultural experts have called for promoting oilseed crop cultivation to reduce Pakistan's $4 billion edible oil import bill, which constitutes nearly half of its total agricultural imports.

Speaking at a Hands-on Training on “Emasculation, Pollination, and Oil Extraction Methods in Brassica napus,” organized by the Oilseeds Research Laboratory at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan expressed concern over the country’s reliance on agricultural imports despite being an agrarian nation. He noted that progressive farmers achieve double the yield of traditional ones, emphasizing the need to raise awareness and adopt modern farming technologies.

Dr. Muhammad Kashif from the PBG Department highlighted the economic and health benefits of Brassica, a leading oilseed crop rich in essential nutrients.

He stressed the university’s commitment to supporting research that ensures food security and economic sustainability.

Dr. Humera Razzaq, in charge of the Oilseeds Research Laboratory, stated that quality Brassica seeds can yield over 36 mounds of productivity, producing 18 kg of oil from just 40 kg of seed. She encouraged farmers to adopt oilseed crops for self-sufficiency and economic improvement.

Dr. Sundas Shahzad from Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) discussed the differences between rapeseed and mustard, while Dr. Ahmad Abdelghany from Egypt emphasized the health benefits of Brassica oil.

Director of Research Dr. Imran Arshad reiterated the importance of modern agricultural practices for food security and the university's role in advancing research and knowledge in sustainable farming. Dr. Imran Haider Shamsi from China also spoke on advanced technologies in Brassica cultivation.

