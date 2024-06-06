Open Menu

Okara DC Resolves Public Grievances, Appoints New Numberdar

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2024 | 08:42 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Okara Captain (R) Farukh Atiq Khan addressed public complaints by visiting 18-1L to resolve the Numberdar issue on Thursday

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Okara Captain (R) Farukh Atiq Khan addressed public complaints by visiting 18-1L to resolve the Numberdar issue on Thursday.

As per details, emphasising the Punjab government's commitment to addressing public problems at their doorstep, he spoke at a public gathering with Assistant Commissioner Renala Khurd Chaudhry Ziaullah, other officials, and villagers in attendance.

The Numberdar position became vacant after the death of Muhammad Sarwar, son of Muhammad Shafi.

After reviewing documents and ensuring mutual understanding and merit, DC Farukh Atiq appointed Shehzada Saad Sarwar as the new Numberdar of 18-1L.

Villagers praised the merit-based decision.

