Okara DPO Annoyed At Lack Of Police Action Against Drug-peddlers

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 08:02 PM

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :District Police Officer Umer Saeed Malik expressed his displeasure over the performance of Shabhoor police station regarding an adequate action against drug-peddlers and maintenance of record.

According to a spokesman for the district police here on Tuesday, the DPO made a surprise visit to the police station on Monday night in dense fog and checked record, front desk, met with the accused in the lock-up and also phoned to a complainant women Sabiran Bibi about a kidnap incident.

The DPO directed the SHO to improve performance of the police station against drug-paddlers in 72 hours.

He also directed DSP Sadder to see the matters of the police station, especially its performance against narcotics trafficking.

Meanwhile, the police also arrested four members of inter-district dacoit gangs and recovered looted property and illicit weapons from them. The arrested criminals were identified as Ghulam Ali, Imtiaz, Allah Ditta and Hanif.

In a collision between two motorcycles at Satgharah-Baba Bala Road, a women Hanifan Bibi was killed and four other persons received injuries. Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to DHQ hospital.

Shahbhoor police also recovered a body from a rickshaw at Chak No 33/4-L and started investigation, a police spokesman said.

